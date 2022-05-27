William Allan LLC Invests $3.59 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,104 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 2.6% of William Allan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,493 shares of company stock worth $261,266. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.01. 75,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,729. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.