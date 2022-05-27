William Allan LLC Buys Shares of 19,230 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.90.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

