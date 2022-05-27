William Allan LLC Acquires Shares of 6,496 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,116,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,586,000 after acquiring an additional 701,793 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,101,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,220,000 after acquiring an additional 710,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.20. 72,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,996,173. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

