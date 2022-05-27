William Allan LLC Acquires Shares of 45 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,029,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $5,470,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $80.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,246.43. 55,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,666. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,503.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,694.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

