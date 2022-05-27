Whiteheart Price Hits $118.01 on Major Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $17,958.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $118.01 or 0.00407646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 207% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,492.19 or 1.77866574 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 354.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00513005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00030862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

