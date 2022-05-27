Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.76. 11,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 42,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Whitehaven Coal to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

