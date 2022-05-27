Whitefort Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 82,903 Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)

Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 82,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition makes up about 0.6% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIM. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,499. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

