Whitefort Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 392,727 Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 392,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Maiden accounts for approximately 1.0% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Maiden by 89.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Maiden by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Maiden by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Maiden by 262.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 158,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,468. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

