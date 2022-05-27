WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.29 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $120.74 million and $3.29 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013080 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

