White Gold (CVE:WGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.45

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 30400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of White Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.45 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33.

White Gold ( CVE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

White Gold Company Profile (CVE:WGO)

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 21,111 quartz claims across 31 properties covering approximately 420,836 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

