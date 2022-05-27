WHALE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.05 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. WHALE has a market cap of $18.46 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WHALE has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00008004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

