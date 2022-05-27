WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. WestRock reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

WRK traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,232. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

