Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Down 2.6%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Approximately 232,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 844,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £6.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.93.

About Westminster Group (LON:WSG)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services Aviation and Technology.

