Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

WES has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:WES opened at $27.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 54.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,592,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,035,000 after buying an additional 1,961,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after buying an additional 1,820,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,188,000 after buying an additional 1,664,230 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 110.3% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,967,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,830,000 after buying an additional 1,556,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 147.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,734,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

