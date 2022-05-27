Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 205,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.