Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83.
Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 205,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.08.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Wendy's Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
