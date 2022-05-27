Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EOD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 508.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,859 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.