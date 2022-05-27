Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Down 2.7%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.63. 3,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 485,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -5.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 27,337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 16,572,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 497,178 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

