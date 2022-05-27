Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,904 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Waste Management worth $528,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $159.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

