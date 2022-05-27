Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of WCN opened at $126.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.75 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.30.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

