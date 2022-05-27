Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 115.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $249,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 31.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. 7,695,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,939. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Suncor Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.