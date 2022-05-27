Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 68,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 201,392.9% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.52.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.08. 13,355,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,302,618. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

