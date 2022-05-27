Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ISEE. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $176,847.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,965.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISEE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,990. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

