Walleye Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 259.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,803 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLPX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. 3,322,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.11. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

