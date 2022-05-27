Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $11,149,639. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.39. 1,032,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,489. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.49.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

