Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 986 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $411,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,625 shares of company stock worth $1,976,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,507. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global cut NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

