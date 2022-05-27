Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 210,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNTQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 24,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,817. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.