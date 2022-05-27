Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 230,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ALSAU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,380. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.