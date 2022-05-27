Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.59% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Helling bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of TRHC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 573,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $99.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.