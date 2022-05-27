Walleye Capital LLC Invests $7.86 Million in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coupa Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,922,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,118,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 576,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Coupa Software by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.58. 1,650,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,719. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.98.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COUP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.10.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

