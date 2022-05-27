Walleye Capital LLC Invests $6.70 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 157,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.20. 6,968,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,074,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $47.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.