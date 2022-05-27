Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Coursera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $346,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,780.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,521,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,637,478.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,778.

Shares of COUR traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $16.88. 956,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,562. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.