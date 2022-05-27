Walleye Capital LLC Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3,174.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $14.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.41. 447,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,420. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.20 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.13.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

