Walleye Capital LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 684.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of ITT worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ITT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ITT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.99. 462,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.16 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.