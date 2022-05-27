Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 315.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 0.3% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $402,247,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $161,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,492,000 after acquiring an additional 840,481 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 840,074 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27,304.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 712,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,396,000 after purchasing an additional 709,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.68. 1,737,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

