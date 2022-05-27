Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.33.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG stock traded up $12.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $612.27. 357,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,624. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $531.23 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $618.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

