Walleye Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 616.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86,665 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up about 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Dover worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.55. 661,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,998. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average of $160.00.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.83.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

