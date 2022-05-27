Walleye Capital LLC Buys 2,771 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $86.06. 2,465,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,522. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.59. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

