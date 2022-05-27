Walleye Capital LLC Buys 26,368 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Urban Edge Properties worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 159,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,545 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

UE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 752,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,683. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

