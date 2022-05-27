Walleye Capital LLC Buys 142,254 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 189.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,254 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,254 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.59. 6,311,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,664,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

