Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 798.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,162 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 112,504 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $4,948,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,152,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,135,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

