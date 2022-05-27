Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 25,612 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $5,722,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $9.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.77. 596,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,501. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a one year low of $280.64 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.79.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

