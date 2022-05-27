Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of C4 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after buying an additional 248,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 651,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.77. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 205.47%. The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

