W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Cut by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 16.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $968,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,763. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

