Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vontier were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vontier by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 47.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 356.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 373,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

