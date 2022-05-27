Vonage (NYSE:VG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 238,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,230,899 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $19.75.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82.
About Vonage (NYSE:VG)
Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonage (VG)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.