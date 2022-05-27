Vonage (NYSE:VG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 238,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,230,899 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $19.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82.

Vonage ( NYSE:VG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.61 million.

About Vonage (NYSE:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.