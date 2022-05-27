VMware (NYSE:VMW) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $142.50 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $124.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. VMware has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

