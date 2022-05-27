VMware (NYSE:VMW) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VMW. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $142.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Cross Research dropped their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.52.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $124.36 on Thursday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $7,081,793 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

