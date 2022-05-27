VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong Sells 5,193 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $44,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $28.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

