Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 236.4% from the April 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RDGL remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. 159,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,238. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Vivos has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
