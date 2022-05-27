Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stock Position Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.17% of Vishay Precision Group worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 43,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $411.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VPG shares. Sidoti cut their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $423,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,775,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.